Spartanburg police share important message ahead of Super Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Super Bowl weekend and Spartanburg Police told 7 News they’ll be out in full force, doing their best to keep everybody safe.

“It’s definitely one of the top five, sprinkled in with some of the other holidays. It’s pretty much treated just like a holiday,” Sgt. Stephen McClure with the Spartanburg Police Department said. “Big party weekend. Everybody likes to get together and have some food and have some drinks.”

Super Bowl weekend is usually a very busy time for traffic officers like Sgt. Stephen McClure.

“We’ll have some directed patrols,” he said. “We’ll have them out, kind of stepping up traffic enforcement more than they normally do. We will have people here throughout the weekend, just looking for any safety violations.”

And while this Super Bowl Sunday may look a little different than years past because of COVID, Spartanburg Police say they’re not letting it stop them from doing their job: protecting their community.

“We’re not going to give a pass because of COVID. We’re still out there and still going to do our job,” McClure said. “We don’t want to see a spike in COVID cases and we don’t want to see a spike in any accidents either.”

Because of the virus, police said they expect a lot of people to have at-home Super Bowl parties.

“I think a lot more people are going to have smaller gatherings at home. That may be a good thing or a bad thing. We’re not really sure right now,” McClure said.

Sgt. McClure said others may use the big game as an excuse to get out.

“I think people are kind of itching to get outside a little bit. They’ve been cooped up in the house for a little bit too long, so I’m sure people are looking forward to an opportunity, and this is one of the first opportunities of the new year where they can go out,” he said.

If you plan to go out, remember the new COVID regulations for bars and restaurants are still in place.

“They have to close and stop serving alcohol by 11:00,” McClure said. “That is still in effect for Super Bowl. It’s not changing, there are no exemptions. We do have officers who routinely take checks.”

Whether you’re staying in or hitting the town, police say you should have a plan.

“Make sure you have a designated driver. Get a rideshare if you need to. Or, if you are going to stay at your buddy’s house, maybe they’ll let you crash there so you don’t have to worry about driving home,” McClure said.

Otherwise, police say you could face some serious consequences.

“You’ll want to see the end of the game and you want to make sure you can see it from your house instead of watching it on the tv in the jail,” McClure said. “We want to keep people at home where it’s more fun that way. People don’t have very much fun in jail.”

Even if you don’t plan to drink, Sgt. McClure said you should still try to avoid the roads as much as possible.

“If you’re not intoxicated, there may be somebody else out there who is. So, try to keep yourself out of that harm’s way,” he said. “If we can truly save a life, then I think we’ve done something.”

If you plan to host a Super Bowl party at your house this weekend, police want to remind you to keep it as small as possible, and practice social distancing as much as you can.

If any businesses don’t comply with the governor’s order to close at 11:00 p.m. this weekend, they will be fined.