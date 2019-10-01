Spartanburg police warn about email scam

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic computer mouse_1521080476319.jpg.jpg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Police Department is warning the public about scammers targeting victim via email.

Police say a victim received an email stating his driver’s license would be suspended unless he immediately paid $450.

The victim called the scammer and was convinced to send them money in gift cards.

The emailed document contained a photocopy of the Spartanburg Police Department’s badge, but it wasn’t sent by the law enforcement agency. 

Police say no government agency or legitimate business would require a person to settle debts using gift cards. 

Below is a copy of the letter that police say was emailed to the victim.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store