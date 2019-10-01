Spartanburg police warn about email scam

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Police Department is warning the public about scammers targeting victim via email.
Police say a victim received an email stating his driver’s license would be suspended unless he immediately paid $450.
The victim called the scammer and was convinced to send them money in gift cards.
The emailed document contained a photocopy of the Spartanburg Police Department’s badge, but it wasn’t sent by the law enforcement agency.
Police say no government agency or legitimate business would require a person to settle debts using gift cards.
Below is a copy of the letter that police say was emailed to the victim.