Spartanburg police warn about email scam

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg Police Department is warning the public about scammers targeting victim via email.

Police say a victim received an email stating his driver’s license would be suspended unless he immediately paid $450.

The victim called the scammer and was convinced to send them money in gift cards.

The emailed document contained a photocopy of the Spartanburg Police Department’s badge, but it wasn’t sent by the law enforcement agency.

Police say no government agency or legitimate business would require a person to settle debts using gift cards.

Below is a copy of the letter that police say was emailed to the victim.



