Spartanburg Police warn all drivers to be careful on ‘Drinksgiving’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has become known as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday”.

AAA Carolinas and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have some data showing Wednesday to be a more popular night of drinking than New Year’s Eve.

Delayne’s Irish Pub Manager, Summer Dozier, and General Manager, Heidi Spikereit said they’re looking forward to it.

“We have pint night and lots of fun stuff going on,” Dozier said, “But with that, comes responsibility. No drinking and driving.”

Spikereit added that the bar wants patrons to come out and enjoy the night, responsibly.

“Sometimes people don’t make great decisions. So we’ll try to look out for you and make sure you have a good time,” Spikereit said.

Though Wednesday has steadily become more of a night to go out and party, the day has long been one of the busiest travel days of the holiday weekend.

Spartanburg PD’s Traffic Sergeant Stephen McClure, noted heavy traffic volumes mixed with the increase potential for drunk divers makes for a hazardous time on the roads after dark.

“Drunk is drunk and dangerous is dangerous,” Sgt McClure said, “If you have to go out just make sure you’re being extra careful. Allow some time, because there are going to be a lot of people out. If you can wait till the next day, wait until the next day.”

Lieutenant Lee Raines has worked down town for almost his entire law enforcement career and said both foot and vehicle traffic will be heavy downtown.

He explained that Main Street Pub’s Anniversary celebration will shut down a section of Main Street, from Daniel Morgan Avenue past the rail road tracks.

“All the businesses downtown are going to be completely engulfed with people,” Lt. Raines said.

The department will increase the number of officers downtown on Wednesday night.

Both officers agreed that during ‘Drinksgiving’ having a designated driver or catching a Lyft or Uber is better than Spartanburg Police catching you.

“Instead of having thanksgiving dinner you’re gonna have a bologna sandwich at the jail,” Sgt. McClure said, “Punishment is going to be the same. We don’t give breaks just because it’s thanksgiving.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, being arrested for drunk driving could cost you: