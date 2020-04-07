Spartanburg Regional asking people to make, donate homemade masks for healthcare workers; instructions here

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System officials are asking for the public’s help in making and donating homemade masks to area nursing facilities and hospital campuses.

In a news release, the health system said all associates started wearing masks upon entering Spartanburg Regional facilities on April 6.

Officials said the homemade masks donated will be worn in nursing facilities and by non-clinical hospital staff.

The health system also included instructions on sewing cloth masks:

Materials needed:

Tight-weave cotton fabric (i.e.- quilting cotton)

Fabric must be newly purchased within approximately the past year and never used

Wash and dry fabric without fragrance or dyes prior to sewing

Rope elastic, beading cord elastic will work. You may also use 1/8 inch flat elastic if 1/4 inch is unavailable. Some have used wide flat elastic and cut it in half with some success.

One adult mask requires:

Two 9-inch by 6-inch pieces tight-weave cotton and two 7-inch pieces of 1/4 inch elastic. Therefore, one yard of 44-inch wide fabric yields 12-15 masks. You need 7.5 yards of elastic for 25 masks (14 inches per mask).

Health system officials said people can make two sizes:

Adult and child. (Adult-sized masks will be the greatest need).

How to make the mask:

Put right sides of cotton fabric together. Be sure any fabric design is place horizontally.

Cut 9 x 6 (adult) or 7.5 x 5 (child)

Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will hold this.

Sew to the next corner, stop, and bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.

Now sew across that top of the mask to the next corner. Again, put an elastic with the edge out.

Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.

Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5 inch to 2 inch open. Stop, cut the thread. Turn inside out.

Pin 3 tucks on each side of the mask. Make sure the tucks are the same direction.

Sew around the edge of the mask twice

How to donate the homemade masks?