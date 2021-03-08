Spartanburg Regional distributes covid vaccine to people in phase 1B

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Phase 1-B of the covid vaccine distribution officially starts Monday, March 8th opening the door for more people in South Carolina to get the shot.

Although the process of giving the shot won’t change, the demand will, facilities like Spartanburg Regional is encouraging people to make their appointments, keep their appointments and pack a lot of patience.

Like many others, Buch Summey is glad that there is a vaccine available

“I feel safer, absolutely, I feel safer since I got the shot” received the vaccine, Butch Summey said.

As of Monday, March 8th, the groups of people in Phase 1-B are now eligible to get the vaccine.

That list includes people who are 55 years of age or older, those with high-risk medical conditions or if they’re front-line workers directly exposed to the public.

“Historically, we’ve spent so much time with the actual treatment of the patients coming into kind of shift gears and come to the more public facing preventative type measures; it’s kind of had that light at the end of the tunnel kind of feeling.” Spartanburg Regional, Director of Pharmacy, Phil Humphrey said.

The process of getting the vaccine has not changed, but the number of eligible people has grown.

Butch and his wife were able to get their shots and feels it’s essential to getting back to some of the activities they enjoyed before covid.

“My wife and I both have the shot, we didn’t go out very much, we have ventured out just a little bit more since we go the vaccine.” Summey said.

That’s exactly what officials are hoping for, people to get back to a somewhat normal life, safely.

While some say they’re still unsure about the vaccine, others who have it say time is showing that it’s okay.

“People had some different ideas on whether it was safe or not, there’s been enough shots given now that people understand that it is okay.” Summey said.

While there are three approved vaccines on the market, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, Spartanburg Regional is sharing what they get with the public.

“Right now, we are still predominantly getting the Pfizer vaccine and we haven’t had a lot of options to receive the other two, I think it has to do with the storage requirements for the Pfizer vaccine. Humphrey said.

We have the ability to store the Pfizer vaccine so that’s what we’ve been getting the majority of.”

New appointments usually open up on Friday’s, as the vaccine is usually delivered on Monday’s.

If you don’t have access to the internet, but still need to make an appointment to get the vaccine you can call Spartanburg Regional at 864-577-4091.