SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg Regional is celebrating a major “win.”

$100 million dollars has been raised for its hospital and community partners through the Spartanburg Regional Foundation.

The foundation has helped the hospital system and the community through different projects promoting community health for 30 years. Funds have been raised through grants over the years and $20 million has been raised through their employee campaign.

One of the grants, and part of the $100 million that has been raised was used to upgrade the simulation lab in the nursing education department.

Spartanburg Regional said the goal for the upgrades to the simulation lab is to enhance nursing education in order to address a critical gap in workforce development.

The simulation center includes state-of-the-art technology that replicates a real hospital room to prepare nurses who are training.

According to officials, more than 550 students from various programs have used Spartanburg Regional’s nursing education center so far in the fiscal year.

They said the training and expansion of the lab will benefit the community because the use of simulation labs helps patient outcomes.

It’s one of many ways the Spartanburg Regional Foundation has been used.

They will celebrate the milestone and bring back the Hanger event on October 26 at the Spartanburg Downtown Airport.

You can get tickets HERE.