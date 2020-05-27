Spartanburg Regional Foundation’s multi-million dollar covid-19 fund

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – A multi million dollar gift from Spartanburg Regional Foundation is helping patients and frontline workers affected by covid-19, espcially those who now find themselves in financial hardship.

For 30 years, the foundation has brought support to the local community, including hospital front line workers and their patients. Tonight we take a look at how the foundations new fund continues to meet critial needs.

“The biggest healthcare need we’ve got right now is covid-19, it’s impacting everybody’s life, so it was a natural lead in for the foundation take an active part to address the needs of covid-19 in Spartanburg county.” Spartanburg Regional Foundation, Chairman of Board of Trustees Anne Flynn said.

The Spartanburg Regional Foundation brought help in a big way by creating a $2 million dollar fund to help patients and front line workers affected by the virus.

“We gave out $30 thousand dollars over the past two weeks and we continue to have many requests.” Spartanburg Foundation, Executive Director, Kristy Caradori said.

Any patient who is Covid-19 positive within the hospital system and hospital employees furloughed during the pandemic can apply for assistance and receive up to $1500, per person, annually.

“The fund has help support groceries, its help support gas, its help support utility costs, its help support mortgage payments.” Caradori said.

A group of healthcare workers, serve as the committee, to review each application for approval. It’s an effort that goes beyond a mission statement, their philanthropic endeavors embody the heart of the organization.

“We wanted to be supportive of staff and healthcare givers and address any needs that they may encounter during a very difficult time.” Flynn said.

The covid-19 fund helps those affected by the disease, there are other funds available through the hospital to help people in the surrounding community.

Within the last week the foundation signed 75 checks to help those affected by covid-19. If you would like to apply for help or to donate contact Spartanburg Regional Foundation.