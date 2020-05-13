Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System allows one support person for outpatient procedures

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will now be allowing one support person for each patient undergoing an outpatient procedure that requires anesthesia or moderate-to-deep sedation.

Beginning Wednesday, a support person will be allowed to accompany patients for surgical procedures at all Spartanburg Regional hospitals.

All patients and their support persons may be screened – answering questions and temperature check –upon entering the facility and required to wear face masks.

Support persons must keep their masks on while inside the facility, practice social distancing (at least 6 feet) and may be asked to wait in their vehicles.

Support persons will be asked to notify staff before leaving the building and may be subject to screening upon their return.

If a patient needs to stay overnight after surgery, the support person will not be allowed to stay

overnight.

Staff will provide updates via phone, including notification of discharge.

Spartanburg Regional’s temporary visitation restrictions still apply to all facilities. Visitation continues to be limited to only three situations:



• End-of-life situations (for non-COVID-19 patients)

• Labor & Delivery

• NICU and pediatric patients



These patients will be allowed only two visitors at a time. These visitors will be given badges, which they will be required to wear.

COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit any hospital campus.

For nursing facilities, all visitors are restricted, except in certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation.

We encourage families to use alternative means of communicating with their loved ones, and if needed, wait in their vehicles while a patient attends an appointment – in accordance with state and federal guidelines for limiting personal interactions.