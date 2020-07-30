Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announces no-cost, no-order testing at COVID-19 testing facility in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System announced Thursday they would be offering no-cost, no-order testing at its COVID-19 testing facility in Spartanburg.

According to the release, anyone needing a COVID-19 test can visit the former Spartanburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership, located at 1035 N. Church St., and have a test without leaving their vehicles, regardless of having symptoms.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to the release, Spartanburg Regional’s testing sites in Cherokee and Union counties will also start offering no-cost, no-order testing next week.

Starting Monday, the Cherokee County location will change to 200 N. Limestone St. in Gaffney — at The Bank, which is owned by First Baptist Church Gaffney.

According to the release, a fourth testing location is anticipated to open in August near Pelham Medical Center in Greer.

The health system said these sites are in addition to pop-up testing events held throughout the area in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and other partners.

For a complete listing of COVID-19 test sites throughout the state, click here.

For information about COVID-19, visit SpartanburgRegional.com/Coronavirus.

