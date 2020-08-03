Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium canceled

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The 2020 Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium, originally scheduled for April 24 and postponed to October 2, has been officially cancelled.

“As a public health nonprofit, Partners for Active Living’s mission is to encourage a healthy and well community. Because this pandemic is still significantly impacting our community, we determined that large, close gatherings, which is what happens at the criterium, could potentially put our community at risk,” said Laura Ringo, Executive Director.

The criterium was rescheduled to coincide with Spartanburg’s Internationl Festival, which was also cancelled.