Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System releases testing info, number of positive cases in 3 Upstate counties

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System officials released testing number and number of positive cases in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties in their weekly COVID-19 report.

According to the release, the health system said 1,891 patients have been tested systemwide. The total number of patients tested at drive-thru collection sites April 3 through April 9:

USC Upstate: 570

Cherokee Medical Center: 71

Union Medical Center: 65

The total positive cases of COVID-19 as reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control through April 9:

Spartanburg County: 139

Cherokee County: 5

Union County: 19

According to the release, there are 19 Spartanburg Regional COVID-19 inpatients on April 10, and 24 patients are under investigation as of April 10.

“Federal privacy laws prohibit Spartanburg Regional from disclosing information about an individual patient, including healthcare workers,” according to the release. “Spartanburg Regional is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control criteria for isolation and testing, both in caring for our patients and in meeting the health needs of our staff.”