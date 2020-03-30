1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Spartanburg Regional launches drive-thru COVID-19 testing

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kevin Patton

SPARTANBURG REGIONAL (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional announced Monday it will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The drive-thru testing will be held at USC Upstate, starting March 30.

All patients must have a physician’s referral from a Medical Group of the Carolinas practice to be tested.

There will be two check points to get into the testing. Patients must have a paper physician’s order or an e-visit order through their Spartanburg Regional MyChart to continue to the testing location.

The testing will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store