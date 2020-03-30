Spartanburg Regional launches drive-thru COVID-19 testing

SPARTANBURG REGIONAL (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional announced Monday it will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The drive-thru testing will be held at USC Upstate, starting March 30.

All patients must have a physician’s referral from a Medical Group of the Carolinas practice to be tested.

There will be two check points to get into the testing. Patients must have a paper physician’s order or an e-visit order through their Spartanburg Regional MyChart to continue to the testing location.

The testing will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.