SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A New Year’s baby is being celebrated at Spartanburg Regional Hospital on this Jan. 1.

Zayden was born on Jan. 1, 2020.

Zayden was born on Jan. 1, 2020.

Breonna Green and De’Laune Rice welcomed baby Zayden Rice at 3:25 a.m.

Zayden came in weighing 4 pounds, 10 oz and is 18.11 inches long.