Spartanburg residents continue clean-up four days after tornado

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Four days after an EF-1 tornado tore a path 10 miles long through Spartanburg, impacted neighborhoods are still putting the pieces back together.

“I had always been told that oaks will never uproot because they’re not pines; they’re not shallow,” said Mary Ann Iamarino. “Never in a million years would I have expected an oak to uproot and be lying on its side like this.”

An 80-year-old oak tree that had once stood tall in Iamarino’s mother’s front yard fell during the tornado.

It punched a sizable hole through her home’s roof and tore out plumbing and sewer lines from underneath the home as it fell.

“All of a sudden we realized we didn’t have water. We thought maybe the city had cut the water off and didn’t think that much about it,” she said. “All of a sudden, it struck me that that didn’t sound right, so I ran around and looked under the house and it was a pool.”

Companies tasked with assisting in the cleanup have had their hands full.

“Since Thursday, we were inundated with about 200 phone calls for help,” said Dallas Gunn, operations manager for Servpro. “For a small business it can be a little overwhelming for the first five minutes.”

Gunn told 7News his company had to bring in crews from surrounding states to help take with the load.

Despite the extensive damage spanning Spartanburg, there were no deaths reported in relation to the EF-1 tornado.

Iamarino considers herself lucky that her mother wasn’t in the room hit by the tree when it fell.

She said she’s looking forward to her mom, Frances, staying with her while her own house is repaired, a process she estimates will take four to six weeks.

