Spartanburg residents could be fined with new lawn ordinance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg has been discussing making changes to its weed, brush and debris ordinance.

The new rules would restrict the height of your lawn to 12 inces or less for safety, among other reasons.

The city said that not only does unkept property look unpleasant, but it can be a place for rodents, snakes and trash.

The current ordinance allows weeds and brush to reach a maximum height of 18 inches.

In the current ordinance, the city gives you 15 days to cut your grass after receiving a code violation notice.

Senior Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Tillerson said that the lawn continues to grow within those 15 days and it can cost the city money if they have hire someone to cut the grass.

“Lots can go from $60 to $250 to just be cut. We will let the fine be assiciate with the judge when we issue the summons,” Tillerson said.

The second reading of changes to the ordinance will be on May 28.

Anyone who would like to contact the City of Spartanburg about this ordinance can reach them here.