Spartanburg restaurant closing due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A well-known Spartanburg restaurant has been hit hard by the pandemic and have decided to close their doors.

A room fit for a Halloween celebration that will no longer be around to see the light of the occasion.

“It was going to be a haunted restaurant pop-up kitchen,” said Two Samuels Owner, Kevin Ramsey.

Spartanburg restaurant, Two Samuels is closing.

“A decision had to be made between borrowing more funds, putting us more into debt and continuing on with the debt we already have or not borrowing,” Ramsey said.

Owner, Kevin Ramsey told us just like a lot of businesses, they were hit hard by the pandemic.

“Immediately numbers plummeted through the floor, luckily we had built up a little bit of a cushion so we were able to ride off that cushion all the way through the PPP loan,” Ramsey told 7 News.

He said they tried to get creative to stay afloat. In fact, 7 News reported months ago how they were selling grocery supplies like toilet paper and meat to customers. But Ramsey told us, it wasn’t enough.

“$175,000 in revenue so far, we should be at four times that amount,” said Ramsey.

Especially because he said, they rely heavily on special events.

Ramsey’s restaurant is far from alone. In fact, according to the National Restaurant Association thousands of restaurants have closed nationwide because of the pandemic.

But Allen Smith with OneSpartanburg, Inc. told us their data shows an encouraging trend in the area.

“August 2020 hospitality tax collections exceeded 2019,” said President/CEO of OneSpartanburg, Inc. Allen Smith.

As for Ramsey, he told us this isn’t the end. He’s going to take some time concocting a plan for what’s next. For that, you will have to stay tuned.

“Anybody who knows me knows you just don’t look at me and say, give up. Hopefully someday we get to reopen even as something very similar to Two Samuels,” said Ramsey.

Sunday will be their last day of business, they will officially close at 2 P.M. following brunch.