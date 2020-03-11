Spartanburg retirement center restricts visitors to prevent coronavirus

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A retirement center in Spartanburg is working to prevent their residents from getting coronavirus by restricting visitors.

White Oak Estates on Webber Rd. announced Wednesday that they will restrict visitors for the next 7 days in an attempt to protect residents.

“The current COVID-19 outbreak situation is particularly dangerous to our residents as evidenced by the situation at a nursing home in Washington state,” facility officials posted on Facebook. “It is important that we take every precaution possible to prevent this virus from entering our facility.”

They say they are in constant contact with the CDC and state officials and will continue to reevaluate their plan.

