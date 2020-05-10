Spartanburg runners dedicating 2.23 miles to Ahmaud Arbery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – People are taking to the streets of Spartanburg one step at a time to mourn the loss of Ahmaud Arbery. Authorities said the 25-year-old appeared to have been shot and killed while jogging through a residential neighborhood in Georgia.

Tyshaun Oglesby is doing something he does often, going for a run. But this run means a lot more than his usual jog around his neighborhood.

“I’m a young black man myself so like seeing stuff like that, it could happen to myself,” said Spartanburg Resident, Tyshaun Oglesby.

He’s just one of many people across the country who have hit the pavement to mourn the loss and protest the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Video has surfaced appearing to show the moment Arbery was shot and killed. Authorities said he was out for a jog in late February. The two men accused of killing Arbery claim they opened fire because he allegedly matched the description of a man wanted for a series of break-ins near that area.

It’s that date, February 23, that has people like Oglesby and his friend, Donald Alford running 2.23 miles.

“I’ve seen instances like this. I had one happen with him and a neighbor coming out with a gun just because he walked through the yard,” said Spartanburg Resident, Donald Alford.

As they made their way through downtown Spartanburg, they both had one thing on their minds.

“Unity, that’s all we need, unity,” Oglesby told us.

A father and son have been arrested in this case. One of them is a former police officer. They face felony charges of murder and aggravated assault. Both have been denied bail.