Spartanburg Salt Cave offers visitors alternative healing options

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Visitors to the Spartanburg Salt Cave – CryoSkin Cool Sculpting & Wellness Spa are given alternative methods to help heal and relax their bodies.

Owner Sherian Wells says her spa offers several alternative therapy options.  

“We offer salt cave mediation. We offer cool body sculpting with Cryo-therapy, of course. We also offer Reiki,” Wells said,”In addition to that, we offer mediation classes, Sound therapy, Chakra therapy, and just in general relaxation.”

Nurse Practitioner, Taylor McKeowen, at Bon Secours Express Care said medical professionals aren’t completely against alternative medicines, like the Salt Cave.

Alternative therapies don’t have much medical research, which is what medical professionals rely on to have more accurate diagnoses, proven medical results.

“We understand that salt has some effects of being an anti-infective agent. It can help with inflammation, and reduce inflammation. But, using it in that particular setting, again we don’t have good, firm, supportive research that it’s going to be best and it’s gonna be safe for you to use” McKeowen said.

