Spartanburg Salvation Army Angel Tree program underway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday, November 8, the Spartanburg Salvation Army kicked off its Angel Tree & Red Kettle programs at the WestGate Mall.

The Angle Tree will stand prominently in the middle of WestGate’s Food Court, with names, ages, wish list items, and clothing sizes, ready for those who’ll help.

The non-profit’s Lieutenant, Katie Tate, said there are more than 2,000 children, between 0 to 12 years old, that need gifts this Christmas.

“Everyone who gets involved, it makes your whole year worth it. People start contacting us in October asking us how they can help,” Lt. Tate said.

It’s early days at Salvation Army’s sorting location, the Corps Community Center, many toys, clothes and other gifts need to be sorted or still need to be purchased.

“You don’t want Christmas to be something that [families in need are] having to worry about, because your children don’t know if you can afford Christmas or not,” Lt. Tate said.

Sine 1979, this program has helped families in need have a normal Christmas.

April Hudson’s three children attend the Salvation Army’s daycare program. She said the Angel Tree program isn’t something families should feel ashamed for taking.

“I thought it was pretty cool. There are a lot of families out there who truly need help. There’s a lot of single parents who work very hard and just can’t make ends meet,” Hudson said,”but they do need to know that there is help. There’s help out there for all of them and the Salvation Army is that.”

Cheryl Campbells, has been a volunteer for three years, said the success of the programs are, in part, thanks to volunteers.

They could always use more help, she added.

“You should volunteer to give back to your community, you know, just to be a good steward,” Campbells said.

Volunteers can ring bells for the kettle, help sort/pack/collect gifts, the list goes on Lt. Tate explained.

But, for those who can’t spend time volunteering, she reminds everyone, they could spend money on an angel.

“Go in with somebody and make it fun to go shopping and go on Amazon and put all those gifts together and bring those to us,” Lt. Tate said.

Whether you buy the gifts yourself or donate to the kettles, know that it all goes to help those in need.

Salvation Angel Tree program runs November 8 to December 10, which is the last day to turn in Christmas gifts.

The gifts will be distributed to Spartanburg families on Tuesday December 17, 2019 from 9 am – 4 pm.

Families in Union will have gifts distributed on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10 am – noon.

For more information on the Angel Tree Program, click here.