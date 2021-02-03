Spartanburg School Dist. 3 board sends letter asking Gov. McMaster to reconsider when SC educators will get COVID-19 vaccine

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District Three’s Board of Trustees sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on Jan. 29, asking that he reconsider when the state’s educators and school staff will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the letter, sent by board chair, Chris Jolley, and board vice-chair, Ami Odom, expressed to the governor the need for educators and staff to have “priority access to the vaccine.”

“Since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, you have stressed the importance of educators, our students, and maintaining as normal of a schedule as possible to get everyone back into schools and back to normal,” according to the letter. “We have done our absolute best to keep our students and staff safe and healthy, as well as fulfilling your requests to return in the midst of the pandemic. Our teachers are heroes!”