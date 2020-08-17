Spartanburg School District 1 starts school with mask requirements and temperature checks

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – All seven school districts in Spartanburg County opened doors to students Monday for the first day of the 2020-2021 school year, and in District 1, ten schools welcomed students.

Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School Assistant Principal D.J. Brown says the morning went very smoothly and that students knew just what to do, wearing face coverings as they entered the building and cooperating with temperature checks.

“Face coverings [are] something that we saw early on, in registration, at the beginning of August that was almost innate with those students. They were wearing them as they came into the building,” Brown said.

Parents of kindergartners and first-grade students were also allowed to walk their children inside for the first day.

Staff handed out free cloth face coverings to students who needed them, and is also offering free water bottles to students upon request because water fountains are not available for use as a safety precaution.

Running at half capacity, Monday was the first day for one group, which will attend Mondays and Thursdays. The other group will attend Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesday is a virtual day for all in-person learning students.



Staff are requiring parents who need to pick up their children for early dismissal to park, call the front office from inside their cars, and wait for staff to escort the children outside the building.

For car riders being released at the normal dismissal time, students will be separated inside the building based on grade level and will be socially distanced. They will be called to walk outside once their car comes to the front of the line.

Bus riders are required to wear face coverings at all times while riding on a school bus.