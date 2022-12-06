SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg School District 3’s board of trustees has chosen a new superintendent for the district.

“I am beyond excited,” said Dr. Julie Fowler. “I cannot wait to get here and start working.”

The District 3 board named Dr. Julie Fowler its new superintendent, at a meeting Monday night.

“I started my career as a teacher, I have served as a building level administrator, I’ve served as a superintendent,” said Fowler.

Most recently, Fowler worked at the South Carolina Department of Education, as a director, liaison, and dispute resolution officer. Board Chair Chris Jolley thinks Fowler will be able to use this experience to push the district forward.

“I think these are great things to have in her toolbox and that’s only going to be an asset for District 3 going forward,” said Jolley.

During the search for a new superintendent, Jolley said they kept teacher and community input in mind.

“They wanted to see student achievement continue and they wanted to make sure that we had a focus on curriculum,” said Jolley.

Now, Dr. Fowler said she’s excited to get to work alongside the board to establish goals and a direction for the district.

“Rule 101 is you never come in and just make change for change’s sake. I am ready to get here and to truly see how I can support all of the great things that are already happening here and then to determine where we think we can get the biggest bang for our buck in moving forward,” said Fowler.

She said the district is in a good position for potential challenges, like classroom sizes and accommodating growth in the area, thanks to recent renovation and upgrade projects.

“As this community grows, as Spartanburg county grows, this district will also grow. Build it and they will come. We want to be the best district in the state of South Carolina,” said Fowler.

She said she’s excited to take on this role and serve the district’s teachers, students, and parents.

“When you find school districts this size, there’s just a family atmosphere and the communities that pour into this district and the families in this area, are what make this district unique, and that’s attractive to me,” said Fowler.

According to district leaders, the terms of Dr. Fowler’s contract and her transition date will be discussed early next year. District 3’s current superintendent, Kenny Blackwood, will retire at the end of this school year.