Spartanburg School District 7 returns for first day of school

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg School District 7 returns for the first day of school for about half of the students.

At E.P. Todd Elementary school, District Superintendent Jeff Stevens said group A students will attend in person school on Monday and Wednesday. Group B will have their first day on Tuesday, continue on Thursday and all students learn virtually on Fridays.

Stevens said students will be asked to wear masks inside of school unless they are seated in the classroom and able to socially distance.

The district Representatives explained That students who dont feel well will be held in an isolated room until they can safely escort them out of school to a parent, away from other students.

Parents can help by checking in with their children to see how they feel, sending them with a water bottle, mask and talking to them about eating lunch in a classroom versus the cafeteria.