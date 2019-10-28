Spartanburg school district employee charged with DUI

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg School District 2 employee was arrested this weekend after being accused of drinking and driving.

Kelli Wall was charged with DUI, having an open container, and hit-and-run causing property damage.

7 News spoke with parents who are worried their children may be affected by the arrest.

“When I first heard it, it was like a punch in the stomach and it kind of hurt me in the heart,” Susan Maynard said.

That’s how Susan Maynard felt when she learned Kelli Wall was accused of drunk driving.

Wall was a Spartanburg School District 2 employee when she was arrested, but is no longer employed with the district.

Maynard told 7 News Wall was her son’s teacher at Chesnee Middle School and was the head coach for the girls’ tennis team at Chesnee High School as well.

“She’s interactive with the kids all the time–on a positive note–and she cares so deeply about them,” Maynard said. “She’s like a big sister or like a best friend more than she is a coach and a teacher.”

While Maynard was completely shocked to hear the news, others were less surprised.

“This doesn’t shock me any. But it does hurt,” David Pryor said. “It’s a common-day thing now.”

Wall was arrested Saturday night and charged with DUI, having an open container in the vehicle, and hit-and-run with property damage.

“I know that what she did was not a good thing. We all know that. But one ‘Oh boy’ shouldn’t kick to the curb all the ‘Atta boys’ that she did. Everybody makes mistakes and nobody’s perfect,” Maynard said. “She loves the kids. It is so hard to find somebody that truly, deeply, and genuinely loves these kids.”

And while some folks said the arrest is not acceptable, Maynard believes it’s forgivable.

“I’m telling you, if they lose that teacher, they’re losing something very, very irreplaceable,” she said. “She would never, ever, ever put any kids–hers or anybody else’s–in any danger whatsoever. We need to keep her around and give her another chance.”

The tennis team Wall reportedly coached competed in their second round of play-offs on Monday.