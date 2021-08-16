Spartanburg School Districts go back to class

Lyman, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s the first day of school for Spartanburg School Districts. Staff said they were excited to welcome students back to in person learning after several months of virtual instruction.

7 News stopped by Lyman Elementary to visit new principal Allison Hepfner. She said there is a focus on team building and community this year with programs to promote differences among the students and how they can be stronger when they work together.

Students went back to school in Spartanburg on Monday morning. (WSPA)

Hepfner said some staff and students will dress up to resemble their favorite children’s book characters. District 5 leaders also said the school, as well as the district is growing adding 130 more staff members.

Visit this link to the district website and a list of COVID19 regulations.