Spartanburg Science Center hosts Science of Wine event with PhD and local businesses

Drinks and an education.

Spartanburg Science Center is partnering with Bond Street Wines and Wall Street Gourmet Exchange owner Jeff House and PhD and Associate Professor of Geology Bridget Doyle to hold a Science of Wine event.

House said the event will feature wines you may not have heard of before from small, family run wineries all over, meant to expand your pallet.

House also said Doyle will be able to talk about how soil type impacts grape growth and wine taste.

The event includes a bottle of wine to take home and 25% off additional bottles.

Cheese and snacks also provided as well as a chance to explore the Spartanburg Science Center. Proceeds benefit STEM programs for local children.

For tickets spartanburgsciencecenter.org