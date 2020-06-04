Spartanburg Science Center opens registration for STEM summer camps

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Registration is now open for Spartanburg Science Center summer camps, which will run June 8 through July 31.

STEAM summer camps are for K4 through ninth grade. The majority of camps will be held online but six in-person camps will be held at the Science Center.

Organizers said the camps are safe, fun and hands-on. Children will have their own materials so there will be no sharing of equipment.

Spartanburg Science Center Executive Director Mary Levins said instructors will be wearing masks and students will wash their hands in the classroom.

Camps must be paid for up front, but financial assistance available is available. For more information, email science@spartanarts.org.

