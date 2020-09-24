Spartanburg small business “Be Patient Caregiving” discusses starting a business during a pandemic

Boiling Springs, S.C. (WSPA) – In a time when businesses are closing down because of COVID-19, one small business owner in Spartanburg is starting a business serving a current need.

Cecily Baker graduated from the Start Me business incubator program with the Northside Association.

After 23 years of experience she decided to start a caregiving business, seeing a need for the services in Spartanburg and the surrounding area.

To apply to work for Be Patient Caregiving or to ask about services visit bepatientcaregiving.com

email admin@bepatientcaregiving.org

or call 864 384-2504

