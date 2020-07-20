Spartanburg small business incubator offering legal classes to public

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Start:ME Spartanburg, a small business incubator in the Northside of Spartanburg is offering a free, online class to offer legal advice to small business owners.

Start:ME is a 14 week intensive business training where there is a knowledge component, mentoring and startup capital.

“It’s a business ecosystem and it just offers support” said Professor Hubbard Smalls at the Johnson College of business and economics at USC Upstate.

BuildME will be the legal class on Thursday 6:30- 8:00pm

If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact Khala Hawes atinfo@StartMeSpartanburg.com.

The Eventbrite link is below. You’re asked to register beforehand for the free class

