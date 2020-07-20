Spartanburg small business incubator offering legal classes to public

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Start:ME Spartanburg, a small business incubator in the Northside of Spartanburg is offering a free, online class to offer legal advice to small business owners.

Start:ME is a 14 week intensive business training where there is a knowledge component, mentoring and startup capital.

“It’s a business ecosystem and it just offers support” said Professor Hubbard Smalls at the Johnson College of business and economics at USC Upstate.

BuildME will be the legal class on Thursday 6:30- 8:00pm

If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact Khala Hawes atinfo@StartMeSpartanburg.com.

Purchase your tickets here >> https://www.facebook.com/events/269135771182893/

The Eventbrite link is below. You’re asked to register beforehand for the free class

https://nam03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fbuildme-legal-basics-tickets-109169137830%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0AnxgFiRc4DV3MaqTYscgO1vCDlmsqq8aliMr0X8xcByTRXdQOD52T-Zs&data=02%7C01%7CCScarpelli%40wspa.com%7C79b3f69e63b44bd2e94708d82c8dd559%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C1%7C637308334988331004&sdata=kOLzJNRsAY4BidUvtrjhIRwe%2FPh03%2BzcCm4GbsOTLo0%3D&reserved=0

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories