Spartanburg Soup Kitchen asking for donations for Valentine’s Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen has stayed busy during the pandemic and, with Valentine’s Day coming up, they’re wanting to do something extra special for those they serve.

“It is so important that we show as much love as we can,” Executive Director of the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen Lou Sartor said.

Showing love is an everyday thing for those at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, but, because of COVID, they told 7 News they’ve been showing love to more people than ever before.

“Just about every day, I receive several phone calls about people needing food,” Sartor said. “We’re having to do take-out plates, but imagine that we’re utilizing 2,000 a week or, sometimes, more.”

After such a tough year, Lou Sartor says being kind and showing love has never been more important.

That’s why they’re wanting to do something a little extra special for those they serve on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s going to be a huge celebration and a day of rejoicing, to really show other people that we do care, and this is our way to show so much love to you–particularly during these times,” Sartor said.

But they’re counting on the community to help. They’re in need of the usual Valentine’s gifts, like chocolate and roses.

“Those who might not be able to get a little box of candy,” Sartor said. “We have discovered that the men like flowers as well. So, we’d like to give as many flowers as we can to anybody that shows up on Valentine’s Day.”

They’re also asking for stuffed animals for the children.

“Even if they might be used–as long as they’ve been sanitized and put in clear, plastic bags,” she said.

Sartor said you’d be surprised at how such a little thing can go such a long way.

“When you see a mother with tears, saying ‘I’m being celebrated. Someone has thought enough of me to give me a rose.’ Imagine,” she said.

The soup kitchen expects a big turnout on Valentine’s Day so, they said, the more gifts they can get, the better.

“Show love, share love, and help us celebrate love,” Sartor said.

During the cold winter months, the soup kitchen likes to provide hot chocolate for those who wait in line outside. If you’re in the giving spirit, they said hot chocolate would make another great Valentine’s gift.

If you’d like to donate Valentine’s gifts or anything else to the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, their address is 136 S Forest St, Spartanburg, SC 29306.