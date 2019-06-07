Spartanburg store burglarized twice in 2 weeks, suspects caught on camera Video

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - A Spartanburg convenient store was burglarized twice in 2 weeks and the whole thing was caught on camera.

The Welcome Store and gas station, on Southport Road in Spartanburg, is secured with alarms and surveillance cameras from all angles. However, that didn't stop burglars from breaking in and taking thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The first burglary happened on Thursday, May 30, around 4:04 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a person throw a rock through the front door. In the next clip, you see 3 people crawl through the opening, jump over the counter and stuff cartons of cigarettes and vapes in bags just before taking off.

In a minute and a half, the suspects made a significant dent in the store's stock.

"Approximately $1,600 to $1,700 hundred dollars of merchandise," said Pushpen Patel, the store owner.

Patel says the security alarm was triggered and minutes later police responded. But by then the criminals were long gone.

According to detectives, they did dust for fingerprints on the counter.

Patel's business insurance covered the cost of replacing the door and stolen products. But just as after he was able to restock the store he was hit again.

"The same thing happened this morning," he said.

Early Friday morning, the criminals ransacked the store in under 4 minutes. Patel estimates the criminals took $1,600 dollars in merchandise.

The store owner believes the same 3 people are behind the second burglary, because of how it was done. However, detectives haven't confirmed that.

"They entered the store, jumped on the counter," Patel told 7News. "Same items they pulled out, this time too."

Patels says knowing no one has been arrested in unsettling. "I have no idea how I'm going to secure myself or my property," he said.

Now he has to decide whether to cut his losses after the second break-in or file another insurance claim this month which could hurt his business.

"They might not renew my next renewal," he told 7News. "Or they might jack up my insurance."

Patel is considering adding more security cameras to the outside of the building and adding iron bars to the doors and window.

If you have any information about the burglaries please call Spartanburg Police.