Spartanburg task force to present future parking plans

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Bringing Back the Burg Task Force will meet Thursday afternoon with updates on parking in downtown Spartanburg, statistics on Spartanburg’s economic recovery and a new campaign to promote local spending during the holiday season.

Parts of Main Street and downtown parking areas have been closed since May 2020 to allow restaurants to expand seating outdoors and meet social distancing guidelines.

As temperatures drop, restaurant owners have said they are worried that less people will want to eat outside, and shop owners have said they are concerned there won’t be enough parking for shoppers if areas stay closed off.

Meanwhile, a six-story parking garage in downtown Spartanburg is also in the works.

City officials say the garage will help relieve some issues, but it won’t be ready until sometime next year.

The meeting is at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19th at Morgan Square.