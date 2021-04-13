Spartanburg tornado damage near Reidville Road United Methodist Church

Spartanburg County, SC (WSPA) – National weather service confirms an E-F 0 tornado occurred in Spartanburg county on Saturday, with winds reaching up to 80 miles per hour. That bad weather left a trail of debris.

The storm damage is obvious as one engineer tells us this tree has been growing for nearly 100 years and it took one night of heavy rain and hard wind to split it.

The direction of the storm spread for miles according to confirmed information released. Those in its path ran for safety and took cover.

Security Camera’s at Reidville Road United Methodist Church in Moore, picked up the burst of rain and wind knocking over garbage cans.That wind picking up playground equipment and moving it around.

“Oak tree over here and this Cedar tree were down and there are two more pines behind here that are at least leaning. Wanted to make sure there weren’t any leaks in the roof, cause we had church the next day, so I went in and looked. Again, I’m just so thankful that none of the homes around here were damaged.” Reidville Road United Methodist Church, Pastor Danny Wiley said.

“We were watching 7 and saw that it was time to take shelter, before we went down in our basement, we decided to lookout our front window. I saw wind change direction in 10 seconds, I saw it come from all four directions. I didn’t see a whole lot of circular movement.” church member, Dick Cannon said.

Some of the the trees roots are exposed, the damage obvious, but the church’s pastor tells us this cedar won’t go to waste, they’ll chop it up and use to build something for the sanctuary.

There have been multiple reports of damage across the upstate because of the storm.