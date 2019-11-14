Spartanburg using camera’s to catch illegal garbage dumpers

Dumping is illegal in South Carolina and violators could face fines and even jail time.

Spartanburg county is getting tough on those who dump in the wrong place.

The compact and recycling center in Spartanburg is busy.

It’s one of many places citizens can come a throw away anything for free.

From garbage to recyclables, Spartanburg County provides a way for its citizens to get rid of their trash in the right way.

If you’re caught dumping illegally in South Carolina it can cost you, fines could total up to thousands of dollars and violators could face jail time up to a year.

For Don Bishop coming to the compact center a few times a week is common.

“we pay for all this and they should use it in the right manner,” said Don Bishop.

It’s a convenience he appreciates. Compact and recycling centers are set up all across Spartanburg County, for people to use free of charge.

Workers brought us to a sight were someone dumped a vending machine, car hood and parts for unsuspecting neighbors to clean up.

“You’d be surprised where some of this dumping happened, it’s not so much just way out in the county,” said Councilman David Britt, Spatanburg, District 3.

Spartanburg council voted to pay for motion sensor camera’s, they are easily moved from place to place, in order to catch those violating the law.

“Drug transactions, prostitution anything illegal that you can think of we have run across it,” said William Roman, Deputy Director Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement

Deputy Director Roman and his team do their best, but with camera’s they have eyes in areas 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“In alot of these cases people are dumping large loads of trash on personal property,” said councilman Britt.

South Carolina state law makers with a push from Carolina Pride, passes a law, helping to add teeth to this clean up effort, making it illegal to litter in the Palmetto State.

“This year alone we have issued 427 citations for littering and we have investigated 327 cases of illegal dumping.”