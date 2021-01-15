Spartanburg wants to see pandemic through the eyes of young people

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg Science Center, Spartanburg Area Conservancy and USC Upstate Arboretum are launching a program Friday Jan 15, 2021 for children in the Spartanburg Community.

“Seeing Through Their Eyes: A STEAM Program” has been developed to provide an opportunity for youth to document what they are seeing in nature and around their neighborhoods during the pandemic through a disposable camera.

The idea is to get kids off screens, outside, and learning during the winter months.

Partners will distribute 250 STEAM kits in english and spanish, complete with a camera, a nature guide, and passes to the Science Center, a guided tour on the Cottonwood Trail and a guided tour of the Upstate Arboretum.

Each location will have clues for suggested photos. There will be more general clues for children who cannot access these locations, but can find nature in their neighborhood or backyard.

After the cameras are turned back in, the photos will be included in a public digital gallery in February, and voted on for a March art event at the Chapman Cultural Center that will mark the year anniversary of the pandemic shutdown, showcasing the work of the children and their vantage point during this unusual time.

Kits will be distributed starting this Friday at the Science Center.

The public will have an opportunity to vote on the top 30 photos from February 15 – 28th. The initiative will culminate in an art show that has the 30 selected images printed and framed and displayed in the Chapman Cultural Center Lobby on March 18th, just after the one-year anniversary of the Pandemic.



Timeline

January 15th – Kit pick up at Spartanburg Science Center and other locations Week of February 1st – Camera’s due back to Spartanburg Science Center February 2-14 – Digital gallery development and launch

February 15-28- Community voting on gallery photos

March 1tst – 30 winning photos submitted to be printed and framed

March 18th – Student Art Show in Chapman Cultural Center Lobby