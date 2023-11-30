LANDRUM, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Water System has asked Landrum customers to preserve water resources to address drought conditions.

Stream flows that supply the Landrum Water Treatment Facility are reduced due to abnormally dry weather and show moderate drought conditions.

Water use restrictions and actions at this time are voluntary, but Landrum customers are asked to consider the following:

Inspect for and repair all leaking toilets, faucets and pipes.

Take short showers rather than baths.

Install water-saving shower heads or flow restriction devices.

Turn off the water when shaving or brushing teeth.

Use dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads.

Refrain from washing down areas such as driveways, gutters, and sidewalks.

Refrain from washing down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection.

Reduce washing of vehicles, boats, etc., and use an automatic shut-off hose nozzle.

Refrain from using water to maintain fountains or other decorative water bodies unless necessary to sustain aquatic life.

Serve customers water only if requested in food and dining establishments.

Reduce the irrigation of golf courses and grounds.

It said it will continue to monitor water use in the Landrum area.

To learn more about how to check for leaks in toilets and pipes, click here.