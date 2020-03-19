Spartanburg Water closes areas at lakes to protect visitors from COVID-19

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Local businesses are limiting inside access to customers and Spartanburg Water has joined in by putting restrictions in place to protect visitors from possible coronavirus spread.

Officials at Spartanburg Water have implemented new restrictions on gatherings over 10 people to promote social distancing among lake visitors.

According to Jennifer Candler, communications manager at Spartanburg Water, they hope to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 by closing off areas where people tend to gather.

“We want people to be safe, we want to do what we can do to keep the public safe and closing some of these areas is really the best choice,” Candler said.

These restrictions are not meant to steer people further inside, but to ensure to those who need fresh air that there’s a place where they can safely self isolate outdoors.

Fishing and water activities are still allowed in the park.

Lake Bowen’s law enforcement team stands ready to make sure visitors abide by the new restrictions.

“If we were to see a large gathering of 10 or more within the park we would just politely ask them disperse and mingle among the park,” Jon Morgan, chief lake warden, said.

Sitting areas and restrooms at the Lake Bowen will remain open but pavilions will be closed since they are meant for large gatherings between 10 or more people.

Officials say these restrictions are effective until further notice.

For more information on restrictions on all Lakes in Spartanburg County please visit their website.