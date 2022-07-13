Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg Water is collecting photos for their 2023 calendar and asking for submissions.

The contest runs from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the 2023 theme is “Reflections.” All photos must be taken in the Spartanburg Water service

area.

Spartanburg Water representatives said up to 14 photos will be selected by a special committee to feature in our 2023 calendar, one for each month, and the covers.

Winners will also receive a $100 cash prize for each

photo selected for the calendar and recognition on social media.

Here are specific directions for photo submission from Spartanburg Water:

In order to maintain quality and coincide with the calendar layout, all pictures must be

horizontal (landscape) format and a resolution of at least 300 dpi.

Photos taken on smartphones must be taken on the highest “actual size” setting. Please do not downsize photos before submitting. All images must be in a digital form to be eligible for the contest.



Along with your photo, you must include the following information: name, contact information

(phone, address, email), where the photo was taken, who is pictured, and a caption. We are

also requiring photographers to sign a waiver, consenting that photo entries become property

of Spartanburg Water and are authorized to be used at the company’s discretion.

Up to five photos per person can be submitted individually. All information fields must be filled out for

each submission at the Spartanburg Water website.