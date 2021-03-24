Spartanburg water working to keep sewage moving

At the Spartanburg sewage processing plant, everything that comes from your home or business ends up at their processing plant.

That is where they clean it out and all the water goes through a process and ends up in lakes and streams.

You may not give the sewer system much thought, but it plays an important role in sanitation and preventing disease.

“We have about 80 different pump stations throughout our system. Once we see a couple of pump stations in place and we see that growth in that area, we’ll come back with large enough line.” Spartanburg Water, Gene Jackson said.

Things that you rinse and flush down your pipes at home and at your business will eventually end up in a place like this.

Spartanburg Water controls most of the sewer districts. Once the waste comes in, it’s flushed to big tubes like this to start the separation and cleaning process.

It’s all monitored from the office; with a computer system that oversees the entire layout.

New growth has led to efficiencies on their part.

“10years, 15years a lot of growth has happened and now it’s time to come up with a capital improvement project that will eliminate 3 pump stations.” Jackson said.

Since January of 2021, Spartanburg started the process for at least five major projects, with an investment of more than $550 million dollars. That development attracts families and the need for more housing.

“Talking now means about two years from now about the time it takes for everything to get in place. It’s not just the sewer infrastructure, it’s the water infrastructure, they’ve got to get the other utilities, and it takes a while to build it.” Jackson said.

Keeping track of business development and housing units is essential with so much growth,

“We work hand in hand with a lot of our development folks just to better understand where it is that we should start looking at things.” Jackson said.

While doing this story we constantly asked ourselves why our viewers should care about sewer pipes.

If you take care of the pipes, you’ll take care of your wallet.

The experts tell us be careful about the handy wipes you flush down the toilet and even the grease that you put down the sink, because if it backs up, it could cost you in the long run.