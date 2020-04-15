Spartanburg woman celebrates 99th birthday while quarantined

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One member of Carolina’s Family turned 99 years old on Wednesday; but, because of the Coronavirus, she celebrated her birthday a little differently than she has the past 98.

7 News was invited to the special party.

“Not feeling too bad today,” Louise Cunningham said. “You can see God has been good to me.”

Louise Cunningham credits her faith for allowing her to live to be 99 years old.

“I thank the Lord every day,” she said.

Thanks to the Coronavirus, Cunningham’s family and friends weren’t able to visit her like usual, but that didn’t stop them from helping her celebrate.

At 99, they gave her her first-ever birthday parade, complete with balloons, signs, and costumes.

“It means a whole lot, because a lot of these people are my relatives and it’s been a long time since I’ve gotten a chance to see them,” Cunningham said.

It wasn’t a surprise because, at 99, she said, you can’t be surprised by too much–except for maybe the Coronavirus.

“Never heard about it, not even read about it,” she said. “Maybe it’s in a book, but I didn’t get to see it.”

Staying home isn’t hard for Cunningham, and she said she feels pretty good about making it to year 100, but she keeps a sense of humor.

“Something tells me, ‘Well, you’ve been here a long time. Don’t get your hopes up,'” she said with a laugh.

Cunningham said, while the other 98 birthdays were great, this one definitely took the cake.

“I have a lot to be thankful for,” she said.

Her secret to a long life includes painting her nails more than once a day to match her outfit and reading–especially staying up to date with the latest news.

And she has a piece of advice for anyone hoping to live as long as she has.

“Be nice to everybody and love people,” she said.

Cunningham told 7 News, in her 99 years of life, she’s never been interviewed. We’re honored we were able to give Cunningham her TV debut.