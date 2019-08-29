Spartanburg woman escapes fire that destroyed home

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An elderly woman who escaped a fire that destroyed her Spartanburg home is relying on faith to get her through.

Elizabeth Jones was able to safely get out of her house before flames consumed her home and possessions.

Croft Fire Department and several other departments responded to the blaze just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jones said she lost everything in the fire.

The tragedy comes after the recent death of one of her sons. His funeral will be held Saturday and she needs a suit to bury her son in.

Jones doesn’t have insurance, but is relying on her faith to get her through.

“When everybody else walks away from you, God is still there… He never leave(s),” she said as she searched for anything that could be salvaged from the fire.

Anyone who can help with a suit for her son’s burial (36-inch waist and coat size 42 or 44) or anything else is asked to call New Day Baptist Church at 864-573-9734.

