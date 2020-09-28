Spartanburg woman gets 15 years after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charge

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Amanda Mae Dickinson – Courtesy of solicitor’s office

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she admitted to having 146 grams of methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop last year.

According to a news release, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Amanda Mae Dickinson, 39, on Southport Road near Mossberry Road on Oct. 10, 2019.

Dickinson was stopped for driving with a single operating headlight. During the stop she said she didn’t have the car’s registration or proof of insurance.

When deputies ran her driver’s license, they found that Dickinson was wanted out of Greenville County on a bench warrant.

According to the release, deputies asked her to get out of the car and she told them she had several needles in the car that were used to inject methamphetamine. She denied, though, having drugs in the car.

During a search of her vehicle, deputies found a digital scale with white residue on it, multiple needles and plastic baggies.

Dickinson reportedly told deputies that she had about six ounces of methamphetamine in her bra.

According to the release, Dickinson pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

Her previous criminal record includes prior convictions for methamphetamine offenses, shoplifting, petty larceny and violation of probation.

