Spartanburg YMCA, other locations still offer swim lessons for summer 2020

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)-Three branches of the Greater Spartanburg YMCA is offering swim lessons during the summer of 2020

Susan Luhrsen, Aquatics Director said lessons are offered to adults and children throughout the summer.

The YMCA is still using their proven and tested curriculum which gives children confidence to move through the water more safely.

To find out more information about swim lessons or to sign up 864 585-0306 or you can visit SpartanburgYMCA.org.

Swimming lessons are offered at all three YMCA locations in Spartanburg including, Middle Tyger in Duncan, Thomas Hannah and Willis Rd location.

To donate to YMCA and toward sponsoring swimming lessons call 864 585- 0306 and ask for Cassie Lloyd Director of Mission or leave her a message.