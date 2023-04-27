SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of artists will be showing off their craft in downtown Spartanburg this weekend.

It’s part of an outdoor event celebrating art in the community at Hatcher Garden.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this event will be held to unite the community together.

Artists will paint and sculpt throughout the day and will also be selling their pieces at the event.

Last year the event drew about 1000 visitors.

This year visual artists will be painting, creating jewelry and displaying photography while playing music.

The Beacon Drive-In will be onsite grilling food for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public.