Spartanburg’s new downtown shuttle and valet service now underway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Spartanburg and OneSpartanburg, Inc. this week launched a free downtown shuttle and valet service to bring customers closer to struggling downtown businesses.

Funding for the program comes primarily from OneSpartanburg, Inc.; however, the city purchased the shuttle — a modified golf cart capable of carrying up to six passengers — for just shy of $1,500. The shuttle service, free for users, will take passengers from any point within downtown to another. Using the service requires a smartphone app. It is available Mondays through Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To download the app for iPhones or other Apple products, click here.

To download the app for Android devices, click here.

The valet service is available at the corner of Wall Street and Main Street 4:30 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

“With these services and signage showing where they are and things like that, what we’re hoping they’ll do is take this new opportunity to get to where they’re going,” City Spokesman Christopher George said. “Park over here at City Hall, park in our garages, download the app on your phone and some folks will show up and take you where you’re wanting to go.”