SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- While Spartanburg County is seeing growth in businesses and population recently, it will soon see an expansion of nature too.

“PAL is working with a number of community partners to build out a 55-mile urban trail network called the ‘dan’ or the Daniel Morgan Trail system and we’re getting ready to expand again which we’re really excited about,” said Laura Ringo, executive director of PAL.

Play, Advocate, Live Well, also known as PAL, is leading a project that will transform the existing half-mile trail in downtown Spartanburg. The completed trail will allow pedestrian access from the River Birch Trail to the lower Drayton Mills trail. The River Birch Trail is partially built right now and in May, a 30-foot and 100-foot bridge will be installed to get residents across the Lawson Fork Creek.

By mid-July the rest of the half-mile extension from East Main Street to Heywood Avenue should be paved and open to the public. Ringo said this new project will be crucial.

“The River Birch Trail seems to be one of the most popular trails we have in Spartanburg and the use of that trail continues to grow year over year so we think it’s going to get even higher, that people are going to love what’s coming,” said Ringo.

This project also comes with a new view.

While the setup right now doesn’t allow hikers to see much of Lawson Fork Creek, the update will completely change this by showcasing the creek.

This project is a big change and is just one of many coming to Spartanburg soon.

“In the last couple of months we opened the Hub City Hopper, and the Beaumont Mill Village pathway so this will be the third segment that is going to open really recently,” said Ringo. “Then we’re looking next to the connection out to Clifton Beach and another out to Carolina Country Club road so we’ve got a number of projects that are underway right now.”

Of the 55 miles of proposed trails in the Daniel Trail System, Ringo said 20 have been built.

To honor national trails day on June 3rd there will be a community clean up at the trail and PAL says it should then be ready for use a few days later.