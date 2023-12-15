SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Major street upgrades are coming to a busy section of Spartanburg. The city hopes these improvements will spark growth in that area.

West Main Street is a typical city street with fast traffic and narrow sidewalks; it also happens to be a section of town where the city sees potential.

“We’re looking into our gateways into downtown, as downtown grows and that’s one of the most popular ones coming into town and it really is in need of some upgrades. We’ve got some vacant lots there they are prime for redevelopment,” Christopher George, Communications Manager for the City of Spartanburg.

In order to attract redevelopment, the city wants to give the area a boost of confidence.

“Our plans are to narrow the traffic lanes on West Main between the intersection with Saint John Street and the railroad tracks. We will narrow the traffic lanes down to two lanes and we will add two protected bike lanes and also we will add a pedestrian trail as well,” George said.

They city says the more people walking, the better for business.

“That is something we know that anyone interested in those properties would want to see, as well. Something we hear over and over from developers is foot traffic matters a lot more now than in previous generations,” George added. “It’s also about connectivity too we do have a development down there with the Coca Cola Facility that’s being redeveloped as well, it’s about connecting areas intown that are redeveloped or primed for redevelopment.”

The city said if all goes according to plan, construction could start in early 202 and be completed by summer.