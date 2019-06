Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson will almost certainly be the first player taken in the 2019 NBA Draft Thursday evening.

The Pelicans have the first pick and are expected to call Williamson’s name to make New Orleans his new home.

The former Spartanburg Day School star is in New York City for the draft but isn’t sure what will happen once the announcement is made.

The draft will start at 7 p.m.