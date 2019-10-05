Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at SC Democratic Party fundraising event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the keynote speaker at a South Carolina Democratic Party fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenville Friday evening.

The event was sold out, according to Tim Sullivan with the South Carolina Democratic Party. All the money raised will go toward electing South Carolina democrats.

In the keynote speech, Speaker Nancy Pelosi thanked local democratic leaders for their work on the ground and addressed national legislation and the impeachment inquiry in to President Donald Trump.

She touched on democrats’ efforts to lower drug prices, improve healthcare, get rid of “dark” money in politics, and raise the minimum wage. She also said this is a “sad” time for the county, that the republic is at stake.

“If you don’t like the policies, if you think the president is too cowardly to protect children with gun violence prevention, too in denial about climate change, or too cruel to help dreamers, take that up in the campaign, this is about…only about the facts,” Pelosi said.

Meanwhile, at least 100 pro-Trump supporters gathered outside the hotel ahead of the fundraiser. The protest was organized by the Republican National Committee and the S.C. GOP.



One protester told 7News they feel like it’s important to show their support for the president and make sure their voice is part of the conversation.